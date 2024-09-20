After Badlapur Horror, Maharashtra Forms High-Level Committee For School Safety

Representative Photo

In a move aimed at ensuring the safety of school children, the Maharashtra government has formed a high-level committee under a retired judge of the Bombay High Court. A GR was issued on September 19, 2024 notifying the reconstitution and expansion of the committee consisting of 18 members. It has been mandated to give its report for policy formulation within two months.

This decision comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Badlapur, Thane district, where two minors from a local school were reportedly subjected to sexual assault, leading to a suo-moto public interest litigation (PIL) by the Bombay High Court.

Some key measures proposed to enhance student safety include:

- CCTV Installation: All schools must install CCTV cameras in their premises and surrounding areas .

- Female Support Staff: Schools are directed to prefer female support staff for taking care of children up to six years old.

- Background Checks: Thorough background checks and character verification of all non-teaching staff are mandatory .

- Grievance Boxes: Schools must install grievance boxes, which will be regularly monitored

- Vishakha Committees: Schools will establish Vishakha committees to address incidents of misconduct or harassment .

- Self-Defense Training: Self-defense training will be provided to young women in schools and colleges

Committee Members:

1. Shalini Narsalkar-Joshi, Retired Judge, Bombay High Court - Chairperson

2. Sadhana S. Jadhav, Retired Judge, Bombay High Court - Co-chairperson

3. Meera Borwankar, Retired IPS Officer - Member

4. Commissioner, Women and Child Development, Pune - Member

5. Commissioner (Education), Maharashtra State, Pune - Member

6. Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra State, Mumbai - Member

7. Director, State Educational Research and Training Council, Maharashtra, Pune - Member

8. Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) - Member

9. Joint Commissioner, Women and Child Development, Pune - Member

10. Sucheta Bhavalkar, Principal, V.N. Sule High School, Dadar, Mumbai - Member

11. Jaywanti Baban Sawant, Principal, Sudhagad Institution, Navi Mumbai - Member

12. Harish Shetty, Psychologist - Member

13. Brian Seymour, President, ICSE and ISC Pre-Schools in Maharashtra and Goa (AISM) - Member

14. Inspector of ICSE and ISC Pre-Schools, as nominated by the Chairperson - Member

15. Two Class-A officers from the School Education and Women and Child Development departments, as nominated by the Chairperson - Members

16. Two representatives from NGOs working on student safety, as nominated by the Chairperson - Members

17. Two representatives from parents, as nominated by the Chairperson - Members

18. Director of Education (Primary) - Member-Secretary

Committee Responsibilities:

1. Review of guidelines: Review all government resolutions, circulars, and guidelines issued regarding student safety.

2. Safety measures: Suggest safety measures for students within school premises and during transportation.

3. Implementation of laws: Propose actions to ensure effective implementation of the POCSO Act and other related laws.

4. Immediate action plan: Recommend measures for student safety outlined in its interim report.

5. Additional measures: Recommend further necessary measures related to student safety.

The member-secretary, along with the Director of Education (Primary), will coordinate with the chairperson to arrange for office space and necessary resources. The committee will submit its report on student safety measures to the government within two months.

This move aims to address the growing concerns about student safety in Maharashtra schools and ensure a secure environment for children