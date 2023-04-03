After a goof-up, MU allots new exam centers to 1700 students

The third-year (TY) B.Com examinations are to commence on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. | Official

Mumbai: After a major goof-up, the University of Mumbai (MU), on Sunday, informed that new exam centers have been allocated to 1700 students at nearby affiliated colleges, while fresh hall tickets are yet to be distributed. The third-year (TY) B.Com examinations are to commence on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Recently in yet another bungling during the exam season, Mumbai University had messed up allotting over 2000 students to an exam center in Goregaon’s Jashbhai Maganbhai Patel College of Commerce which has the capacity to accommodate only 300 students.

Following the lapse, a spokesperson from the University of Mumbai said, “New exam centers have been allocated to all students at different affiliated colleges and the hall tickets are ready but are yet to be distributed.”

The J.M Patel College, which is affiliated with MU and hosts end-semester examinations for third-year students every year, was assigned a large number of students for papers like Accounts, Finance, and Human Resource Management while the number allotted for subjects like Computer Sciences was comparatively less.

Fearing the mix-up, a senior professor from J.M Patel College earlier claimed that hosting 2000 students is out of question with having the capacity to accommodate only 240 students. There are only two TY B.Com classrooms within the institute, despite which MU has been allotting an excess number of students to the college over the past few years.

Earlier this month, the university released over 2 lakh admit cards for students who were to appear for their end-semester exams between March and May 2023. The admit cards were uploaded online on the official Mumbai University website.

Speaking to FPJ earlier, Mumbai University officials had promised to correct the admit cards and reassign new exam centers to all 1700 students before the exams within the next few days.

