Afghanistan Allows Girls Of All Ages In Religious Schools | Pixabay

Afghan girls of all ages are now permitted to attend religious schools, traditionally reserved for boys, as confirmed by a Taliban official to AP. This development comes amidst global condemnation of the Taliban for restricting girls and women from education beyond the sixth grade, including university studies.

The United Nations has received "anecdotal evidence" indicating that girls can now study in Islamic schools, known as madrassas, according to a report by AP. However, uncertainties persist regarding what defines a madrassa, the presence of a standardized curriculum for modern education, and the number of girls enrolled in these schools.

Mansor Ahmad, a spokesman at the Afghan Education Ministry, told AP that there are no age restrictions for girls at government-controlled madrassas. Girls are required to attend the appropriate class based on their age, with the only restriction being that their age should align with the class level. Ahmad emphasized that madrassas follow similar principles to regular schools, prohibiting older women from attending junior classes. However, privately run madrassas have no age restrictions, allowing females of all ages, including adults, to study.