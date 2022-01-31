Afghan universities to resume from Feb 2, according to Taliban

Kabul: Afghanistan's Taliban-led government has announced that universities across the nation would reopen on February 2.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Higher Education on Sunday, students who have yet to complete their last semester will be allowed three weeks, and the next academic year in those provinces will begin in late April.

The universities in cold and snowy provinces will reopen in early March, the statement said.



A total of 150 public universities across Afghanistan will finally be reopened after they were closed following the country's takeover by the Taliban in August 2021.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:33 AM IST