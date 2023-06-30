AFCAT 2 2023 Registration Closes Today; Apply Soon at afcat.cdac.in

Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the IAF AFCAT- 2 2023 registration process today June 30, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official site of Indian Air Force at afcat.cdac.in.
The registration process was started on June 1, 2023. Online AFCAT examination will be held on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 across various centres in the nation.
The admit card will be available for the candidates who have registered for the exam August 1 onwards.
Application fee
The examination fees is ₹250/- for AFCAT.
Steps To Apply For AFCAT 2 2023 Exam
Visit the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.
Click on IAF AFCAT 2023 link available on the home page.
Enter the registration details and register yourself.
Now login to the account and fill the application form.
Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
Your application has been submitted.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organization.