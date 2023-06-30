AFCAT 2 2023 Registration Closes Today; Apply Soon at afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 2 2023 registration | IAF

Indian Air Force (IAF) will close the IAF AFCAT- 2 2023 registration process today June 30, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official site of Indian Air Force at afcat.cdac.in.

The registration process was started on June 1, 2023. Online AFCAT examination will be held on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 across various centres in the nation.

The admit card will be available for the candidates who have registered for the exam August 1 onwards.

Application fee

The examination fees is ₹250/- for AFCAT.

Direct link to apply for IAF AFCAT 2023

Steps To Apply For AFCAT 2 2023 Exam