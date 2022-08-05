AEEE 2022 Phase 2 Result to be out on August 6; Know more here |

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is going to declare the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2022 Phase 2 result tomorrow, August 6. Applicants can download their results from the official website – amrita.edu.

The AEEE 2022 Phase 2 result scorecard will consist of the candidate's personal details, all India rank, roll number, and marks secured in the AEEE exam. After the results are announced, the counselling process with start. All the qualified candidates will must attend AEEE 2022 counselling.

Along with the AEEE Result, the rank list and counselling schedule will also be released. Last date for the qualified candidates to register for the counselling process is August 12.

Here's how you can download your AEEE 2022 scorecard: