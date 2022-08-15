e-Paper Get App

AEEE 2022 Counselling: Last date to register today; here's how to apply

The JEE Main result 2022 and SAT score are required documents for the AEEE 2022 counselling.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
IStocks

Coimbatore: Today, August 15, is the last day to submit an application for the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AEEE counselling 2022). On the official website, amrita.edu, qualifying candidates for the AEEE 2022 can register for the counselling procedure. "CSAP registration is live now. Last date to register for CSAP 2022 before first allotment is August 15," the notification read.

The JEE Main result 2022 and SAT score are required documents for the AEEE 2022 counselling.

AEEE 2022: Here's how to apply for counselling

  • Go to amrita.edu, the official webpage

  • Visit the homepage and select the BTech admission link.

  • Enter your login information to sign up for the AEEE counselling 2022.

  • Publish your documents and pay the application cost.

  • After submission, download the documents and print a copy for your records.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts the AEEE, a national-level entrance exam, on an annual basis in both online and offline formats for admission to the university's six campuses' range of undergraduate engineering programmes.

Read Also
JEE Advanced 2022: Exam to be held on August 28; more details here
article-image
HomeEducationAEEE 2022 Counselling: Last date to register today; here's how to apply

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Tiranga unfurled 30 km above Earth to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Watch: Tiranga unfurled 30 km above Earth to mark 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Independence Day 2022: As part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Tricolour unfurled 30 km above...

Independence Day 2022: As part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, Tricolour unfurled 30 km above...

Mumbai police detain man from Dahisar for making threat calls to Mukesh Ambani's family

Mumbai police detain man from Dahisar for making threat calls to Mukesh Ambani's family

PM Modi's 'Nari Shakti' I-Day speech: Female activists ask what's done on ground for women

PM Modi's 'Nari Shakti' I-Day speech: Female activists ask what's done on ground for women

Alert lifeguard saves Mumbai-based father-son duo from drowning in Andamans

Alert lifeguard saves Mumbai-based father-son duo from drowning in Andamans