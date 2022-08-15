AEEE 2022 Counselling: Last date to register today; here's how to apply

IStocks

Coimbatore: Today, August 15, is the last day to submit an application for the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AEEE counselling 2022). On the official website, amrita.edu, qualifying candidates for the AEEE 2022 can register for the counselling procedure. "CSAP registration is live now. Last date to register for CSAP 2022 before first allotment is August 15," the notification read.

The JEE Main result 2022 and SAT score are required documents for the AEEE 2022 counselling.

AEEE 2022: Here's how to apply for counselling

Go to amrita.edu, the official webpage

Visit the homepage and select the BTech admission link.

Enter your login information to sign up for the AEEE counselling 2022.

Publish your documents and pay the application cost.

After submission, download the documents and print a copy for your records.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham conducts the AEEE, a national-level entrance exam, on an annual basis in both online and offline formats for admission to the university's six campuses' range of undergraduate engineering programmes.