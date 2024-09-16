 ADRE Admit Card For Bachelor's, HSLC Posts Released, Here’s How To Download
Candidates can download it from the official website given below using their Application Number & Password.

Monday, September 16, 2024
The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has issued the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) admit card for Bachelor's or Graduate and HSLC or Class 10 level posts. Candidates can download it from slrcg3.sebaonline.org. The direct link and other details are given below.

Notably, candidates need to enter the details of their Application Number and Password to download their ADRE hall tickets.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at slrcg3.sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the ADRE admit card download link for paper III and IV.

Enter your credentials to log in.

The ADRE Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

It may be mentioned here that the ADRE Grade 3 examination for the Bachelor's and HSLC posts will be held on September 29.

While the Bachelor's examination was conducted from from 9 am to 12 pm, the HSLC (Driver) exam will be held from from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Following this, the ADRE grade 4 exam will be conducted on October 27 and admit cards for the test will be issued later.

