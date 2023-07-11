Admission Open for B.Com. (Hons.) (Accounting and Finance) at the School of Commerce at NMIMS Dhule Campus | File Photo

The School of Commerce at SVKM’s NMIMS Dhule Campus announced applications open for B.Com. (Hons.) (Accounting and Finance) program for the academic year 2023 – a first for the city of Dhule. Admission to this program requires a minimum of 55% marks in 12th grade, and no entrance exam is required. This program is ideal for students from non-mathematical backgrounds who have a keen interest in pursuing a career in accounting and finance.

The curriculum encompasses cutting-edge subjects such as Financial Markets and Institutions, Investment Analysis, Portfolio Management, Wealth Management, and Banking and Insurance, providing students with practical insights into equity markets, futures and options markets, bond markets, currency markets, and the dynamic world of finance.

CA Kunal Pasari, I/C Associate Dean, NMIMS School of Commerce, Dhule, "B.Com. (Hons.) (Accounting and Finance) is a program under the Finance domain, suitable for students pursuing professional finance courses such as Chartered Accountancy, Cost and Management Accountancy, or seeking careers as Financial Analysts, Investment Bankers, and in Capital Markets, among others. Classroom learning is complemented with internships, expert talks, workshops, and exposure to the practical world. The courses are delivered by professionals and highly experienced faculty members."