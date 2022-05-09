Aditya Birla Education Academy invites applications for PG Diploma in Global Education

Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA), professional development institute for teachers, has announced it has opened admissions for its second batch of the Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education (PGDGE) programme in association with B. K. Birla College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous, Kalyan.

The programme is designed to give educators the opportunity to create a career in international education through a blended learning curriculum that combines rigorous and relevant academics with school-based applications, it said in a press statement.

The course helps teachers who want to apply for international board schools, apart from overall skill development that would help them grow in their respective schools.

The admissions for the course have already began with the last date for application on 30 June, 2022. The course will officially commence in July 2022.

Divided into nine modules, the year-long curriculum focuses on the implementation of global best practices in education, environmental sustainability, and technology. The course follows a research-based approach to learning, and has an internship module for learning practical aspects of teaching and a final capstone project.

Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust said, “Educators today must be equipped with up to date academic skills and global best practices to be able to adapt to the current competitive landscape. After the success of the first batch of educators, we are happy to provide a platform for more educational professionals to help them develop practical teaching abilities within a global setting."

The synchronous online classes are held after work hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The system involves an internship programme at well-known schools close to their place of residence in their cities, as well as offering campus placement assistance towards the end of the academic year. The PGDGE course focuses on the holistic growth of the participant and the 80:20 ratio of assessment. The applicant must be a graduate of any discipline to be considered for the course. The course fee is Rs 75,000 (inclusive of taxes) and can be paid in three installments.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:22 PM IST