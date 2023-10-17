Actor Kevin Spacey Receives Standing Ovation At Oxford After Performing Shakespeare Play

Kevin Spacey |

US actor Kevin Spacey received a standing ovation at Oxford University, on Tuesday, after he performed a five-minute scene from William Shakespeare's early 1600s play 'Timon of Athens', which revolves around the story of a wealthy man in the Greek capital who lavishly spent money on his friends only to be abandoned by them once he becomes poor.

This is Spacey's first public appearance after he was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the UK. Spacey was declared not guilty in July.

The actor, who is known for playing lead roles in Academy Award winning films such as Usual Suspects, American Beauty, and a ruthless politician Frank Underwood in House Of Cards, didn't specify why he chose the Shakespeare play. Many users on X and other social media platforms have theorised that the play is similar to Spacey's own ordeal with 'Cancel Culture', a new age term used to define an environment which encourages shunning and boycotting people over their thoughts and preferences.

Spacey is one of the few openly gay actors in Hollywood and enjoyed widespread fame and coverage in the US but the 2018 Me Too movement led to him being accused of sexual assault on multiple counts. The London court deliberated for over 12 hours before reaching majority judgments on nine counts, including sexual assault. British singer Elton John, was one of the most known faces, to comes as a witness for Spacey during the weeks-long trial.

