ABVP To Announce Selection Committee For DUSU Polls Today |

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad said its selection committee for nominating candidates for the upcoming DUSU polls will be formed today, September 7. In a press conference here on Friday, at the student union’s office in North Campus, the outgoing ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) said, the panel will also consider nominating a female face for the post of president this year.

“Based on the feedback from students during the pre-campaigning for the upcoming polls, the selection panel will decide the candidates and their names will be announced soon after,” the student union said.

The ABVP-led outgoing student union also highlighted the work done for student’s welfare during its tenure.

“During our tenure, we not only acted as the voice of students’ needs and demands and conveyed them to the administration, but also fought to bring them to results. The foundation of the construction of a Student Centre in Delhi University is one of our major achievements,” DUSU president Tushar Dedha said.

“We organised various internships for skills development, with media internships being the main one. During the tenure, 3,248 students’ issues were resolved. Moreover, we launched the “DUSU in Campus” campaign across various constituent colleges of DU, where thousands of students connected with ABVP-led DUSU and their problems were addressed,” he added.

“We also led movements against the Delhi government, such as advocating for rent control to protect students living in PGs and flats from uncontrolled rents, and strongly opposing the Delhi government’s attempt to merge 12 DU colleges into Ambedkar University,” Dedha further stated.

Besides, the ABVP-led DUSU provided a special opportunity–’10 days 10 DUSU presidents–under which female students were allowed to serve as a one-day DUSU president, he mentioned.

The outgoing union has also submitted a memorandum to the administration requesting to use the funds allocated to the union for 2020-2023 to start special buses in the North and South Campuses.

The press conference was also addressed by DUSU Secretary Aparajita and ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri.

The DUSU polls will be held on September 27 and results will be announced a day after.