 ABVP Protests In Pune's H.V. Desai College Over Denial Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Event
ABVP Protests In Pune's H.V. Desai College Over Denial Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti Event

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Pune: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students have staged a protest outside H.V. Desai College in Pune today. As per the Pune Mirror report, the students have claimed that the reason they are protesting is because the college administration had refused to allow them to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Students gathered and chanted slogans against the administration at the college gate in the Shaniwar Wada neighborhood. As per the Pune Mirror report, students who were protesting asked why they couldn't plan a celebration for the revered historical figure, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The students claim that the college administration denied their request for permission to host the celebration on campus. Members of ABVP then staged a protest outside the college, calling on the administration to provide an explanation.

As per the janmatithi.in website, the Shivaji Jayanti will be conducted on March 6th, 2026, this year. 

