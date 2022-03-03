ABVP protest against inappropriate posters in university

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists have launched a protest against banners put up by law students, associated with the Ambedkar University Dalit Students Union, targeting a particular religion.

The protest was held on Wednesday by the ABVP activists held a demonstration at Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

"When we came to the university on Wednesday, we saw that objectionable posters, spreading religious hatred, were put up at various places. These posters were pasted by students of the law department. We went to the Vice Chancellor's office to lodge a complaint, but he was not available," said a BBAU student Abhinav.





He added that since no authority was available to listen to them, they had no option but to stage a protest.





Meanwhile, an official of the BBAU said that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 06:31 PM IST