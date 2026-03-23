ABVP JK Secretary Sanak Shrivats Hails Recommendation Of Removal Of Topics On Jinnah From Jammu University Curriculum | Image: Canva (Representative)

Jammu: ABVPJK Secretary Sanak Shrivats on Sunday lauded the recommendation of the Department of Affairs Committee of the University of Jammu regarding the removal of topics concerning former Pakistan Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the curriculum of political sciences.

The committee also recommended the removal of topics related to Aligarh Muslim University founder Syed Ahmad Khan and Pakistani poet Mohammad Iqbal, following protests by ABVP.

Speaking with ANI, Shrivats hailed the recommendation as a "win for students and the patriotic society of the nation."

"This came as a result of the movement started by the ABVP... It is the win of all the students and the patriotic society of the nation who stood against these topics," he said.

The Board of Studies will decide on the recommendations at its meeting on March 24.

Jammu University said, "The Faculty/Departmental Affairs Committee (DAC) meeting was held on March 22 at 12:00 noon in the office of the Head of the Department to deliberate upon certain issues raised concerning the syllabi of the One-Year and Two-Year MA Programmes in Political Science as per the guidelines of NEP-2020."

"After a thorough consideration, the Committee unanimously resolved to recommend the removal of topics concerning Mohd. Ali Jinnah, Syed Ahmad Khan and Mohd. Iqbal from the course content of PIPSTC 102 of the One-Year Postgraduate Programme and the course content of P2PSTC 302 of the Two-Year Postgraduate Programme in Political Science to the Board of Studies for its consideration. The meeting of BOS is scheduled on March 24 at 11:30 AM through online mode to further deliberate on the matter," the press note read.

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This came after a protest by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday against the inclusion of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the curriculum of Jammu University.

"ABVP Jammu University protests against the inclusion of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the Political Science syllabus under 'Minorities and the Nation.' We demand an immediate rollback. Academic freedom cannot ignore national sentiments and historical integrity," ABVP Jammu and Kashmir wrote on X.

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