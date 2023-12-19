ABVP Disapproves Delhi Education Minister's Proposal to Merge 12 DU Colleges

QS World University Sustainability Rankings: DU Leads 56 Indian Varsities To Make Cut |

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has voiced its disapproval of the recent correspondence from Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi Marlena, to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, where she suggested the amalgamation of 12 Delhi University colleges into Ambedkar University, according to post on social media site x by their official handle, @ABVPDelhi.

ABVP denounces Delhi Government's Assault on Delhi University Autonomy. We demand Transparency and Student Consultation. pic.twitter.com/TcIPpoMnaD — ABVP Delhi (@ABVPDelhi) December 19, 2023

In the post, ABVP says that they see this move as "an attack on the sovereignty and autonomy of Delhi University" and have termed this development as 'dictatorial'. They have also expressed that this move, with the consultation of majority stakeholders reflects a disregard for diverse voices.

The Delhi government, according to ABVP, has managed these colleges inconsistently since the start, whether it was through the drawn-out selection of permanent principals, the disregard for basic college amenities, handling of financial difficulties during the COVID pandemic, or the disregard for infrastructure requirements.

The Delhi government's ideas and actions regarding these 12 Delhi University colleges, in the opinion of ABVP, are inappropriate and jeopardize the colleges' and the students' futures. The ABVP also called for an examination of the state government's financing practices for education.

ABVP has said that they will conduct a survey among the majority stakeholders of the colleges especially students about the merging of colleges.

We have asked for a response from Atishi Marlena. As soon as we do we will update the copy.