Abu Dhabi Department Of Education And Knowledge Launches 2nd Summer Program With Leading International Universities

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched an new edition of its Summer Programme.

Emirati students get global educational opportunities

It offers181 Emirati students from grades 10 and 11 the opportunity to study at 14 leading universities across 12 countries and four continents.

Selected students from public, private, and charter schools in Abu Dhabi will have the chance to explore various majors, including Creative Industries and Design, Culinary Arts, Education and Culture, Entrepreneurship, Music Performance, Wildlife Conservation, and more at top educational institutions in the US, India, China, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The programme aims to upskill and empower students, develop a global mindset, expand their knowledge, engage with different cultures, and enhance their academic and personal growth internationally. Participants will have a higher chance of being accepted into the Abu Dhabi Scholarships programme.

The expanded list of universities includes four of the world's top universities: Harvard University, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, and National University of Singapore (NUS).

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Under-Secretary of ADEK, emphasised the department's commitment to nurturing talented students and empowering them to expand their knowledge beyond classroom boundaries. He said, "Following a successful programme last year, this expansion - terms of the number of students, countries, universities involved, and the number of programmes available - underlines our commitment to nurturing even more talented and aspiring students and empowering them to expand their knowledge beyond classroom boundaries."

"ADEK Summer Program students are encouraged to pursue post-secondary studies internationally at top-tier and recognised universities and discover their passion. This will also equip them with the required future skills across critical growth sectors in the emirate and globally."

