A new wave of productivity for classrooms in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The digital revolution in Rajasthan has come to deliver a doorstep education model, ushering in a new wave of productivity both for students as well as professionals.

Digitalization remains the most talked-about topic among business leaders; it is shattering old business models, creating innovative solutions to problems, and introducing new technologies.

One such example is Classroom on Wheels, a new concept launched in Rajasthan to deliver doorstep education to rural kids.

This Digital Classroom on Wheels, also known as the 'Shiksha Rath', aims to provide affordable education to 5 million students living in villages and remote areas.

This 'Shiksha Rath' is the first-of-its-kind initiative rolled out to promote innovative learning in North India by providing a live digital learning experience to students in Rajasthan in the first phase.

Since quality teachers are in short supply in many cities and villages, parents will now be able to see the workings of a digital studio and learn how their children can benefit from top educators, allowing 'Shiksha Rath' to play a key role in spreading awareness about the benefits of digital education.

Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, who conceptualised this project, says, "Through this initiative, we aim to reach out to more than 5 million students in the next 2 years. Our Shiksha Rath will initially travel to the Hindi heartland of the country - Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. We will be launching 10 more Shiksha Raths across India in the next 5 years."

The digital classroom in the Shiksha Rath has high-speed internet connectivity, through which live classes will be conducted on various social media platforms. Shiksha Rath has all the amenities of a celebrity's vanity van, including a bedroom, kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.

Rishabh Jain, a Bombay IIT graduate, recently envisioned simplifying the labour laws for people after seeing a professional who was unaware about managing payrolls despite being hired as a payroll manager.

"We came across a case where a professional being hired as a Payroll Manager didn't know how to manage payroll as this was not taught to them in the educational institutes. Similar challenges were faced by professionals in the taxation and legal fields. This was a pain point that triggered the idea to roll out payroll, HR, taxation, and legal world courses on digital media where professionals teach short capsule courses that have practical aspects of the job," he said.

Speaking on the current education trends, Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, of Aakash+BYJU's also expressed tha education is an evolving system, and things evolving fast in India.

"Positive changes are being seen across, internet penetration has gone strong, and hence the rural side of the country will benefit as they can now enjoy learning from professionals who can be far off from their location." he added.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:34 AM IST