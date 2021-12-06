A Bengaluru based Ed-Tech firm, learning matters, receives funding from Lavni Ventures

Lavni Ventures and a group of angel investors have invested in Learning Matters, a Bengaluru-based Ed-Tech firm. The Bangalorean company leverages Artificial Intelligence and voice technologies to redefine teaching and learning.

The funds will be used to speed the development of the company's core ed-tech solution, 'Tara,' a virtual voice teacher, and marketing campaigns across India.

Formed by G. Ramamoorthy, Gowri Mahesh, and Saraswathy Ramamoorthy, Learning Matters is fixing the greatest hurdle in India's educational system; reduced teacher proficiency and poor student learning outcomes.

"Ed-tech has typically, and narrowly, catered to schools and students in cities and the upper echelons of the society. But the real need lies in the large sector of affordable private schools, which urgently need solutions to improve their students' learning outcomes. Our AI-powered virtual voice teacher Tara has been enabling 1000s of students across the country to achieve their aspirations." Said Ramamoorthy, Co-founder & CEO, Learning Matters speaking about the funding.

In addition, he said that Lavni Ventures' overlapping philosophy on creating a profitable and sustainable venture is equally focussed on making an impact in the Indian education sector. "It is what makes their investment in us exciting," he said.

"At Lavni Ventures, we invest in startups that create significant social impact by breaking the barriers to equitable access to technology and expertise in a sustainable manner. We are delighted to invest in Learning Matters, which delivers affordable technology-assisted teacher training and English language skilling for students," said Vasu Guruswamy, Partner and Co-founder of Lavni Ventures. "We look forward to working with the passionate team of Learning Matters to strengthen the educational foundation and improve learning outcomes at scale in government and private unaided schools," he added.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:07 PM IST