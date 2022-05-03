9-yr-old Malad student lifts Champion's title at International Abacus Competition 2022

Mumbai: Nine-year-old Paahi Sheth from Billabong High International School (BHIS) Malad brought home the Champion's title at the Seventh Annual International Online Brainobrain Abacus Competition 2022 held in February.

Paahi secured the highest position in the Zirakpur Circuit under the global championship organized by Brainobrain.

This year, more than 23,537 students from 72 countries participated in the online competition under various categories. The competition has been designed for the students of BrainoBrain's Abacus Course for Kids.

During the competition, the participants were asked to solve 60 complex sums within four minutes. Junior students solved the questions using the abacus tool. Senior students obtained answers using the arithmetic method. Paahi solved the questions with maximum speed and accuracy and was declared the Champion.

Excited about her victory, Paahi said, "I am excited to have won the competition. It was thrilling to be able to answer questions at a high speed by using modern tools."

Delighted over her student's achievement, school principal Dr Madhu Singh said, "It is a matter of great pride for us. Paahi deserved this recognition."

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:05 PM IST