8 Year Old Go-Karting Talent Makes National Debut at FMSCI Rotax Max Challenge 2024, Eyes Formula 1

Aarav Sureka, a young go-karting talent from India |

Aarav Sureka, a young go-karting talent from India, has made his debut in the FMSCI Rotax Max Challenge 2024 at 8 years old. The karting driver, who has already earned several medals in go-karting championships, has been interested in racing since his childhood.

Aarav's journey into racing began at the age of 5.5 when he started go-karting, often accompanying his father to the local track on Sundays. His parents, Mohit Sureka and Sonal Sureka, recall those early days. “He would visit the track every Sunday and spend the day there learning from other drivers and coaches. He developed a liking towards it and enjoyed his time driving, irrespective of whether it was under the sun or Mumbai rains! We as parents encouraged it, as any form of sport helps bring in focus, dedication, and life skills for children,” they shared.

Recognising his potential, Rayo Racing selected Aarav for professional training, where he quickly made a name for himself in local FMSCI-accredited IndiKarting competitions in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. His skills were further acknowledged by his coach, Rayomand Banajee, an eight-time National Champion, who offered him a seat in the Rotax Max Challenge 2024 India.

“We never knew he would start racing nationally or take up the sport professionally. Initially, it was more about keeping him focused and giving him a goal in life. Now, he has invested close to 3 years training and participates in National level competitions, racing across tracks in Bangalore, Chennai, and Coimbatore, where he competes against drivers who are almost 4 years older than him,” said his parents.

Aarav’s journey has not been without challenges. Competing against older racers and dealing with mechanical issues during races has tested his resilience. His parents highlight how he overcomes these challenges: “He has faced competition from older drivers and unexpected setbacks during races. Despite these challenges, Aarav has shown resilience, learning from his mistakes and striving to improve his performance.”

In terms of support, Aarav’s parents ensure that he has access to the best resources. “We as parents provide backend support by giving him the platform and access to the best coaches, nutritionists, and fitness trainers,” they said.

Aarav’s dedication to his sport extends beyond the track. For his training, he devotes hours to physical fitness, focusing on reflexes, upper body strength, and endurance. He also analyzes race data to develop strategies with his team. “During the off-season, he trains 5 days a week and also practices mixed martial arts to help with concentration and agility. We have a special sports nutritionist on board who monitors his diet, ensuring he gets the right amount of protein and supplements needed for his sport,” explained his parents.

Looking ahead, Aarav has goals. He plans to become the Rotax National Champion in the Micromax category by 2026 and compete in the Rotax World Championship. His long-term vision includes transitioning to higher-level motorsports, with aspirations to race in Formula 4 or Formula 3 series, ultimately aiming to compete in Formula 1.