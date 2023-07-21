8 teachers, Agent in J&K’s Rajouri Charge Sheeted for Obtaining Jobs on Fake Certificates

Charge Sheeted for Obtaining Jobs on Fake Certificates | IANS

Srinagar:The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 8 teachers and an agent in Rajouri district for securing job on fake certificates.

“Eight accused teachers including Shaida Akhter, Gulzar Hussain, Parveen Akhter, Kuldeep Singh, Jamil Hussain, Attamjeet Singh, Raghubir Chander, Neelam Kumari Sharma, and the agent Mohd Shabir have been charge sheeted for securing government job on fake certificate," a Crime Branch statement said.

“The case owes its origin to a written complaint lodged by unemployed physical trained youth of Rajouri which, inter alia, alleged that during 2010, about 130 appointments were made in Rajouri by the Secretary SSRB, Srinagar and most of the candidates were having C.P.ED i.e. Certificate in Physical Education," it said.

According to the Crime Branch, BP.ED Certificates were managed by teachers from the Global Open University Nagaland, whereas they never physically joined the University for attending the classes for BP Ed.

“There are many other physical education teachers who managed B.P.Ed degrees, through agents and produced the same before District Youth Services and Sports Officer at the time joining their duties and succeeded in getting grade pay of Rs 2,800 instead of Rs 2,400.

“During the course of investigation, statements of complainants were recorded, obtained record from the concerned Department, Fake BP. Ed degrees were seized and it was found that the accused candidates were appointed as Physical Education teachers in Rajouri on the CP. Ed basis, however, they later produced BP. Ed certificates before the competent authority and succeeded in getting the higher grade pay of Rs 2800 to which they were not entitled to.

“The seized record reveals that 8 accused have managed fake BP.ED certificates with the help of the agent," the statement said.