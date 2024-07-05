8 Indian Students Awarded Global Citizen Scholarships For Singapore And Bangalore Programmes

Freepik

Global Indian International School (GIIS) has announced the recipients of the coveted Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS).

GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship Program

This year, eight Indian students and five students from other South Asian countries have been selected to study in Singapore for two years under this programme. Additionally, four students have been chosen for two years of studies in Bangalore, as reported by Shiksha.

Mr. Pramod Tripathi, Director-Academics at GIIS, addressed the selected scholars and their parents with congratulatory remarks. “We would like to congratulate all the scholars and their parents for becoming part of the prestigious program. It will help in unlocking numerous new opportunities for professional and personal growth,” said Mr. Tripathi. He emphasised the programe's intent to foster critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and cultural understanding, aiming to develop well-rounded and open-minded individuals, as reported by APN news.

Entrance exams and interviews are the tough part of the GCS selection procedure. Out of a total of five thousand aspirants, the selected scholars have exhibited intellectual and character attributes.

The scholarship pays for tuition, room and board, and a generous stipend. It is worth ₹1,00,00,000 each student for two years. At the GIIS SMART Campus in Singapore, students will be able to study the IBDP or CBSE curricula.

Mr. Rajeev Katyal, CEO of GSG Schools, expressed immense pride in the selected students. “Their hard work and dedication have earned them this prestigious opportunity. The GCS programme is a testament to our commitment to excellence in education and developing future leaders who will make a positive impact on the world,” he stated.

GCS alumni have demonstrated a ability to secure admission to prominent international universities, including but not limited to Singapore Management University, University of Melbourne, Johns Hopkins University, and University of Pennsylvania.

The programme is still paving the road for these scholars' bright futures by making sure they are equipped to lead influential lives and contribute to society as global citizens.