6,229 teaching posts vacant in central universities, Says Subhas Sarkar

According to the statistics shared by Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, a total of 6,229 teaching posts are vacant in central universities.

There are 3,230 and 403 teaching positions vacant in IITs and IIMs, respectively. Whereas, the non-teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs, and IIMs are 13,782, 4,182, and 543.

"Occurrence of vacancies and filling up of posts is a continuous process, and institutions publish rolling and need-based advertisements to fill the vacant position following the due process. The Ministry of Education from time to time instructed institutions to follow the provisions of the reservation to fill the vacancies, including the vacancies of SC, ST, OBC, and EWS," Sarkar said.

"All Higher Educational Institutions functioning under the administrative control of the ministry have been instructed to fill faculty positions that are lying vacant, especially in the SC, ST, OBC and EWS category in their institutions, by way of a special drive and in a mission mode manner within a period of one year starting from September 5, 2021, to September 4, 2022," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:48 PM IST