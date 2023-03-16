61 students died by suicide in IITs, IIMs, NITs over the last five years; Centre to Rajya Sabha

61 students died by suicide in India's premiere institutes | Representational

The central government on Wednesday told Rajya Sabha that over the last five years, as many as 61 students died by suicide in Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

In 2023 itself, six students from IITs and NITs have committed suicide till date.

61 students of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) committed suicide between 2018-23, the centre told Rajya Sabha.

Data showing deaths year wise | Source: Ministry of Education

Academic stress, family reasons, personal reasons, mental health issues, etc. are some of the reasons for such suicide cases, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said. The question was raised by Congress Member Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah.

Asked about steps taken by the government to address the root cause of student's suicide in the universities, Sarkar replied NEP 2020 has provisions for counselling at institution level on handling stress and emotional adjustments.

"It also has provisions for opportunities for students participation in sports, culture/arts clubs, eco-clubs, activity clubs, community service projects, etc, University Grants Commission have circulated the National Suicide Prevention Strategy formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," Sarkar added.

The minister said, MANODARPAN, a govt. of India initiative, provides psychological support to students, teachers and families for mental and emotional well-being during the COVID outbreak and beyond.

The education ministry also advised the institutions to make the system more robust that would include prevention, detection and remedial measures for addressing possible cause of suicides.