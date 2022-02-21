546 IIM-Kozhikode students placed in just three days

The Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-K) set a new milestone by placing 546 students from the 24th batch in just three days, achieving a placement rate of 100 percent.

116 firms made a total of 571 offers, demonstrating recruiters' confidence in an institute that is ranked top 4 in the NIRF 2021: Management Category, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

ncidentally, this achievement has come at a time when it's celebrating its silver jubilee and is also the only IIM to be recognised as the 2nd most 'Innovative' Educational Institute among Institutes of National Importance, Central University & CFIs (Non-Technical) category, in India ARIIA Rankings 2021.





A pleased Debashis Chatterjee, director IIM-K, said the bouquet of PGP programmes further strengthens the institute's rich legacy of nurturing diverse talent pool.





"The comprehensive success of the placement season is driven by the trust of the recruiters in the ever-reliable support from the global IIM-K alumni footprint, and the students' ability and training to fully capitalise on the green shoots of recovery in the hiring market," said Chatterjee.





The average salary secured by the students stood at Rs 29.5 lakh, an increase of 31.3 per cent over the last year, while the median salary secured is Rs 26.50 lakh, an increase of 32.5 per cent over last year.





Qambar Abidi, placements chairperson at IIM Kozhikode said, the success of the placement season is a testimony to the recruiters continued confidence in IIMK's talent pool.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:49 PM IST