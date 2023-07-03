 5,000 youth Registered For the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme Can Join State Government Departments Directly By July 15: Goa CM
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that 5,000 youth who register for the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) will be able to join the state government departments directly by July 15.

Addressing a virtual event on Saturday, the chief minister said the central government has been focusing on skilling, reskilling and upskilling youth.

Five thousand youngsters who register on the NAPS portal will directly join various departments of the state government as apprentices by July 15, he said.

As of now, only 1,200 applicants have registered on the portal, Sawant said, appealing to youngsters to take advantage of the opportunity.

There are openings for jobs in data entry, accounting and for drivers, cleaners among other sections, he said.

The chief minister further said that panchayat members and municipal councilors should take over the work of registering youth for NAPS.

