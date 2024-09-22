 50 Quad Scholarships Announced For Indian Students Worth $500,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation50 Quad Scholarships Announced For Indian Students Worth $500,000

50 Quad Scholarships Announced For Indian Students Worth $500,000

The leaders discussed clean energy, counter-terrorism, and cancer support, with Modi pledging 40 million vaccine doses to the region.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Centre has announced 50 Quad scholarships, worth $500,000, to students from the Indo-Pacific region to pursue a four-year undergraduate engineering programme at a government of India-funded technical institution.

PM Narendra Modi attended the Quad Summit in Clayton, Delaware, in US President Joe Biden's alma mater Archmere Academy, along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

While attending the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said Quad is "essential for humanity. We want a rules-based international order and want a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts. Free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific is a joint commitment."

This announcement comes after the Quad Summit.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week Of October, Says Report
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week Of October, Says Report
Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam
Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam
Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24
Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24
John Cena Opens Up About Being Homeless And Living In His Car Before Landing ₹10 Lakh WWE Contract
John Cena Opens Up About Being Homeless And Living In His Car Before Landing ₹10 Lakh WWE Contract

Biden said Quad is a group of 'democracies who get things done'. Australian PM Albanese pointed out during the meeting that the Quad is dedicated to delivering impactful outcomes in several important sectors such as clean energy, critical technologies, and counter-terrorism.

The Quad leaders also attended the Cancer Moonshot Event, where they announced measures to boost support for cancer patients in the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi pledged 40 million vaccine doses to Indo-Pacific countries under the GAVI and Quad initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Institute of International Education has announced its second cohort of fellows.

It has extended the programme to include students from countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Quad Fellows are usually selected from Australia, India, Japan, the United States and the 10 Southeast Asian countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"Prospective Fellows are expected to demonstrate academic excellence, exceptional results in their field, and a desire to use their talents to promote collective good," reads the official notice on the website.

The Quad Summit focused on promoting a rules-based international order, peaceful conflict resolution, and a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi emphasized that Quad is "not against anybody and is here to stay".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam

Jharkhand HC Seeks Government's Response Over 11.5-Hour Internet Suspension For JSSC CGL exam

Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24

Bombay HC Reschedules Mumbai University Senate Elections To September 24

50 Quad Scholarships Announced For Indian Students Worth $500,000

50 Quad Scholarships Announced For Indian Students Worth $500,000

1,517 UG And 1,263 PG Students Graduate As Somaiya Vidyavihar University Hosts Convocation Ceremony

1,517 UG And 1,263 PG Students Graduate As Somaiya Vidyavihar University Hosts Convocation Ceremony

Study In New Zealand: Apply For The University of Auckland's International Student Excellence...

Study In New Zealand: Apply For The University of Auckland's International Student Excellence...