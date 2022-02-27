50 Indian students leave Odessa, one of the worst-hit cities in Ukraine, to reach border

Students from Odessa National Medical University who have been spending days in the port city of Ukraine amid explosions, missile attacks and shelling are finally making their way to the Siret checkpoint near the Romania border.

Hundreds of Indian students who are stranded in the country are making their way to checkpoints near the bordering countries of Romania, Hungary, Poland and Moldova with hopes that they will make it out of the country and find a safe haven.

50 Indian students from Odessa National Medical University have boarded a bus to reach the Siret checkpoint after making arrangements for one. "We paid around 2,380 Ukrainian Hryvnia ( At least 6000 INR) per person to take a ride on this bus. We are aware that many students are still at the checkpoints and not able to go past the borders due to restrictions. But this is a chance we all are willing to take," said a student from Odessa National Medical University.

"Ukraine Railways is additionally organising emergency trains at no cost, first come basis from Kyiv. A schedule can be found at train stations. Indian diaspora is advised to move away from conflict zones to the Western region subject to the security situation and the extant regulations," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:48 PM IST