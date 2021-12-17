5 solver gang members arrested for impersonating as candidates in govt exams

The Noida Police said on Thursday that five members of a "solver gang" were detained for allegedly faking candidates in various government recruitment tests.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh stated, "The gang had impersonated as many as 12 to 15 candidates in the government recruitment examinations. Similarly, the gang had impersonated a candidate in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) (GD constable) exam which was conducted on Wednesday at Sector 62-Noida that comes under the purview of Section 58 police station."

The officer said, "The police charged Rs 6 to 7 lakh from each candidate to forge their documents and appear for the recruitment exams.

The gang has appeared for about 12-15 applicants in various government recruitment examinations, including SSC, Indian Coast Guard, Allahabad High Court recruitment exams, HSSC, Central Airmen Selection Board, UPSESSB TGT exams, etc."

The gang, which has been operating for the previous three years, has been caught with a half-dozen mobile phones, 70 bogus admission cards, two cars, and cash.

The five arrested persons are Lalit, Anil Kumar, Yashveer Singh, Rohit, and Rakesh, while the main accused, Harshit, is absconding, all from Aligarh district.

Further investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 05:40 PM IST