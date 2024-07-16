37,000 Public Suggestions Received For NTA Exam Reforms, High-Level Committee To Meet Students

Representational Image/Pixabay

A high-level committee deliberating on improvements in the conduct of examinations and National Testing Agency (NTA) reforms has received an overwhelming response from the public, with over 37,000 suggestions pouring in. A significant 30,000 of these suggestions have come from students and candidates who have appeared for various competitive exams.

As reported by Times of India, the panel is now planning to meet with some of the students whose suggestions they are reviewing. The committee is exploring various exam options based on their different purposes, such as NEET and JEE for admission to professional courses, and CUET-UG and UGC-NET for undergraduate admissions in general universities.

The committee has also consulted with experts from IIT-Kanpur, including Amey Karkare and Debapriya Roy, who have expertise in areas such as computer-aided education and hardware security.

The formation of this high-level committee was announced by the Ministry of Education on June 22, in light of allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in national level competitive exams conducted by the NTA. The committee, headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, aims to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair examinations.

As per Times of India, the committee has consulted with various agencies with extensive experience in conducting exams and has examined all exam modes in terms of their different purposes and numbers. The panel is expected to submit its recommendations by August 24.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court is hearing multiple petitions seeking the cancellation and retesting of NEET-UG, following arrests made by Bihar Police and the CBI.