 33 Girl Students Approach Kerala HC Against 'Discriminatory' Hostel Curfew
IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Kerala HC Judge | Twitter

Kochi: At least 33 girl students of the Mar Athanasius College in Ernakulam have approached the Kerala High Court challenging the “discriminatory” curfew timings of the women’s hostel at the institute.

The girls are upset over the fact that while the entry timing for women to enter the hostel is 6.30 p.m., the curfew of boys to enter their hostel is 9 p.m.

Since they felt that the differences in the curfew timings was not fair, the girls have now approached the legal system by pointing out a 2019 Kerala government order stating that the entry time for women in college hostels affiliated with the state universities, has been fixed at 9.30 p.m.

The court has posted the case for hearing on August 18 after the counsel representing the college sought time to file a response.

