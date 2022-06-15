31 students found to be COVID positive in Bangalore

Representative Image | AFP

Karnataka: In the midst of an increase in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Health Department has ordered schools and colleges to take precautionary steps.

In the previous 24 hours in the state capital, at least 31 students have tested positive for Covid, bringing the total number of new Covid cases to 582. The percentage of those who are positive has risen from 2.69 percent to 2.83 percent.

Twenty-one children in Class 6 at the New Standard English School and ten students in Class 5 at the MES School have tested positive for Covid.

When the sick students were subjected to Covid tests during vaccination, the cases were discovered. Both schools have been cleaned and disinfected.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also instructed that preventive action be taken and also that the Covid protocol be followed in Bengaluru's schools and colleges. Teachers, students, and staff have been asked to undergo mandatory thermal scanning at the time of entry into educational institutions.

If symptoms are discovered, they must be isolated and the Covid test should be administered. The authorities have been asked to confirm if the employees have received two doses of vaccination and a booster dose.

In Bengaluru, just under 500 Covid cases were discovered on Monday. Currently , there are 3,738 active cases, but just 28 people are being treated in hospitals. Three people are treated in the Intensive Care Unit out of the total of 28. (ICU).

According to the statistics provided by the Health Department, the rest are quarantined and receiving treatment at their homes.

Until Tuesday evening, a total of 17,960 Covid tests had been performed. Mahadevapura has 19 containment zones, Yelahanka has four, and Dasarahalli has two.

Read Also IIM Bangalore features among top B-schools in NIRF 2021