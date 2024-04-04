 31% IIT Kanpur Students Yet To Be Placed In Placement Season 2024
In 2024, a total of 1,600 students registered for placement services through the Student Placements Office (SPO). Out of these, 1,100 students have secured placements, leaving 500 students still without job offers.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
IIT Kanpur | Representational Pic

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) faces a challenge in its placement season as over 31% of registered students still remain unplaced.

These statistics were revealed by Dheeraj Singh, a IIT alumni. 

The breakdown of placements for various academic programs in 2023 further highlights the challenges faced by students. Among undergraduate students, 239 were placed, along with 228 postgraduate students, highlighting the diverse academic backgrounds seeking employment opportunities. The placement season for the year 2034 will conclude in May.

