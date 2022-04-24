30K primary schools in UP to witness a makeover

Nearly 30,000 primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will undergo a makeover, the aim being to consistently improve education facilities in the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government, in its second term, has initiated 'Operation Kayakalp' which aims to transform the primary and secondary schools into 'smart schools'.

About 30,000 secondary schools would be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities.

According to the government spokesman, “sustained efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in the past have made the state-run schools amalgamate traditional teaching methodology with tech-based learning to improve the quality of education. As a result, the number of students who have enrolled in these schools have also risen.”

The Adityanath government's 'Operation Kayakalp' that focuses on transforming the primary schools of the state was first started in the year 2019.

Under this, efforts are being made to provide a clean and safe environment with state of the art facilities to 1.64 lakh children studying in 1.33 lakh council schools.

