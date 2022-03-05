309 hailing from Himachal evacuated from Ukraine so far, 149 still stuck, says CM

Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday told the Himachal Pradesh assembly that 309 people from the state have been evacuated from war-torn Ukraine so far.



Speaking during the budget session, the chief minister said 149 students from the state are still stuck there.



Several students from the state are still stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy, the chief minister said.



However, there is a bit of respite that the evacuation of students has also begun from Kharkiv, he added.



Every possible effort is being made to evacuate the students and the number of flights has been increased to do so, Thakur said.



Indians have been brought back in large numbers in Air Force and other planes from Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia in the last two-three days, he added.



Several more Indians will be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries in the coming days, he added.



The state government is in contact with the stranded students and their parents, he added.



Congress legislator Asha Kumari said it has been learnt that Russia would provide a safe corridor for evacuation of the students staranded in Kharkiv and Sumy.



She sought to know the present status of the corridor.



The Congress legislator further claimed that the students stuck in Kharkiv and Sumy did not have even water to drink. "They are melting snow to drink water," she added.



At this, the chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already spoken with the heads of both Russia and Ukraine for safe evacuation of the Indian students. He hoped that every stuck student would be brought back to India safely soo

