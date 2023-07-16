3 Teachers Suspended for Participating in Patna Protest March | IANS

Patna: The education department in Bihar's West Champaran district has suspended three teachers for participating in a protest march held earlier this week in Patna.

A letter in this regard was issued on Wednesday, a day after the protest march, to the three teachers -- Nandan Kumar, district president of the Parivartankari Prarambhik Shikshak Sangh West Champaran, Raj Kumar and Sidhartha Tiwari.

All of them are deployed in Bettiah.

The action was taken under model code 17 of Bihar Panchayat Primary Teachers Service guideline, 2020.

A large number of teachers from across the state took part in the protest on Tuesday, demanding for the status of state government employees.

The police had to also resort to a mild lathi charge on the protesters.

Sources have said that additional teachers will be suspended for attending the agitation.

The protesters are contractual teachers (Niyojit teachers) recruited under panchayats and urban local bodies of the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)