253 Private BEd Colleges Denied Permission To Accept Students In West Bengal

According to an official, 253 private BEd colleges in West Bengal have been refused permission to accept students for the upcoming academic year due to inadequate infrastructure.

Non-compliance with NCTE

A university official stated that the West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration (WBUTTEPA) refused permission to these institutes due to their noncompliance with the National Council of Teachers' Education (NCTE) guidelines regarding the provision of appropriate infrastructure for teacher training.

However, 350 other private BEd colleges have received permission from the WBUTTEPA to continue with the teacher training program. According to him, private colleges were informed of the necessity of adhering to the prescribed teacher-to-student ratio prior to submitting their applications for permission. In West Bengal, there are 25 state-run BEd colleges and more than 600 private ones.

