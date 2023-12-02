23-Year-Old Indian Student Found Dead In Thames River, Was Missing Since One Month

23-Year-Old Indian Student Missing In London Found Dead In Thames River | Representative Image

The Thames River in London is the scene of yet another horrifying, upsetting, and terrifying incident involving a 23-year-old Indian youth who vanished in the United Kingdom last month.

In the Thames, close to the Canary Wharf neighborhood of east London, Metropolitan Police found the body of a 23-year-old Indian youth identified as Mitkumar Patel. Paramedics declared him deceased.

The Met Police stated, "The death is not believed to be suspicious."

Student arrived in UK in 2023

The 23-year-old Indian student Mitkumar Patel arrived in the UK on September 19, 2023, with the intention of securing his future and pursuing higher education. However, his aspirations of exploring foreign lands quickly turned into a nightmare, as he has not been seen since November 17, 2023.

Mitkumar Patel (age 23), who comes from a family of farmers who once lived in a village, came to the UK to pursue his family's dreams.

According to media reports, the Indian student was scheduled to relocate to Sheffield on November 20 in order to begin a part-time job at Amazon and a degree at Sheffield Hallam University.

Fundraiser started

A Go Fund Me online fundraiser started by one of Mitkumar Patel's relatives has raised over GBP 4,500 since last week in an effort to send his body back to India.

The appeal restates that Mitkumar's family in India will receive the money in a secure manner.

(With inputs from agencies)