2022 BPSC AE (Civil) Exam postponed, new dates expected soon

ANI

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the written examination for Assistant Engineer (Civil) which were previously to be held on June 12 and 13. The commission has put off exams until further notice and stated that the change in the scheduling was due to unavoidable reasons.

The commission, however, has not informed the applicants of any changes regarding the scheduling of BPSC AE exam for both electrical and mechanical branches which are to be held on July 2 and 3 as of date.

‘The scheduled dates for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam was 12.06.2022 and 13.06.2022. Due to unavoidable reasons, these dates has been changed. The revised exam dates will be announced later,’ read the notice that was released.

The candidates must visit the official BPSE website - bpsc.bih.nic.in for any further updates from the commission.