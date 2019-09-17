Delhi government to provide coaching to IAS aspirants in Urdu

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to provide coaching to IAS aspirants in Urdu, taking steps towards making the language a means to build a career, an official statement said on Tuesday.

It stated Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Art, Culture and Languages Manish Sisodia interacted with toppers in Urdu language hailing from various universities of Delhi on Monday evening. "The Urdu Academy should start providing coaching to interested students," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying at the event.