Look Beyond Traditional Engineering Fields - Pursue Computer Science Engineering with Specialisation in IoT and Smart Cities

A Career in IoT

● Growth Prospectives

With the government taking such drastic steps in developing smart cities in India, the scope of growth has skyrocketed. Whether it is improving traffic or pollution levels, IoT is a significant contributor in smart cities. With these smart cities always needing research and development, new opportunities are bound to emerge. Someone who has aced all aspects and intricacies of IoT will undoubtedly achieve success.

● Job Opportunities

As an IoT professional, you are expected to be efficient in programs such as Java, C++, UNIX, and such. These skills and knowledge will be taught to you through your university’s Internet of Things course syllabus. With so many skills and immense knowledge, you can work in various career fields as Database design Architect, IoT Architect, IoT Cloud Engineer, Industrial Engineer, and a lot more. These opportunities can be sought in industries like security, healthcare, automation, and more.

With the emergence of Smart Cities in the nation, the need for engineers who are skilled professionals in the field of IoT is bound to increase.

● Monetary Benefits

With the development of Smart Cities across the nation, it is evident that IoT is at its peak in India at the moment. The IoT industry is expected to sore drastically when the government launches its smart cities. The monetary value of anyone who is well versed with this field will instantaneously go up. Needless to say, if you are planning to pursue a career in IoT, you are bound to achieve great success.