SSC CHSL 2018 Paper I result to be declared today, check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) result 2019 today. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier I examination can check their scores on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the result date to September 12th, reported the Scroll. This year, SSC CHSL Tier Exam 2018-19 was held from July 1 to July 11.
Over 2.9 million candidates had registered for the SSC CHSL Tier I Exam and 1.3 million candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted by the Commission from July 1st to July 11th. The exams were held over a period of 9 days and now the commission will be declaring the result for the same.
Steps to check SSC 2018 CHSL Tier I result:
Step 1: Go to official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Result' tab in the right-hand side top corner of the homepage
Step 3: Click on the CHSL tab
Step 4: The result will be available as a PDF file
Step 5: Candidates can download the file and check their results
