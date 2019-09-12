RSCIT Answer Key 2019 released, check at vmou.ac.in

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) Kota has declared the answer keys of RSCIT (New Syllabus) and (Old Syllabus). The Kota-based Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) had conducted the RS-CIT Exam on September 8, 2019. All the candidates who sat for RSCIT 8th September Exam can check their answer keys from the official website of RSCIT at VMOU at vmou.ac.in.

As per the notification released by the University, any grievance related to the above answer keys will be entertained till September 15, 2019, received by email online. The RSCIT exam, an IT literacy program, offers to teach office automation system with the help of Microsoft office skills.

Steps to check RSCIT Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the VMOU official website – vmou.ac

Step 2: Click on the tab that says 'Important Notices' on the right-hand side of the homepage

Step 3: Select 'Answer Key of RSCIT Exam 08-09-2019'

Step 4: The RSCIT Answer Key 2019 page will appear on the homepage in a PDF format

Step 5: Download the PDF