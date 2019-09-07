Dhirubhai Ambani School among top 10 IB schools across the world

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) is the only Indian school to rank among the Top 10 International Baccalaureate (IB) schools in the world, according to an assessment by Education Advisers, the UK, said an official here on Friday.

In a statement, Education Advisers, the UK-based independent education consultants, said the Nita M Ambani-led DAIS stood at the 10th position in the 'Global Top 50 IB Schools 2019' list.

"We are happy to welcome the first Indian school -- Dhirubhai Ambani International School -- to our Global Top 50 League Tables in position 10 for International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme scores," said Les Webb, Managing Director of Education Advisers.

"It's great to see the best school in Mumbai breaking into this top 10 with an average score of 39.5 points, out of a maximum of 45," Webb remarked.

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School, situated at Bandra Kurla Complex here, was established in 2003 and ever since its first batch of IB Diploma students graduated from the school in 2007, they have consistently achieved outstanding results in the IB Diploma examinations.

"This recognition exemplifies our school's culture of excellence and is truly a testament to our students' talent and hard work, and our teachers' steadfast commitment," said Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of DAIS.

The IB Diploma Programme is a widely admired pre-university preparatory programme that is respected by leading universities across the globe. The IB programmes are offered across 5,139 schools in 156 countries.