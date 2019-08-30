NYKS Admit Card 2019 declared, here's how to check

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has released the admit card for the exam to the posts of assistant director/district Youth coordinators, junior computer programmer.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can go on to the official website and download the admit card nyks card nyks.nic.in. The exam schedule has also been released bt NYKS. The Exam will be conducted between September 6, 2019 and September 9, 2019.

NYKS Admit Card 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website — nyks.nic.in.

Click on the link for online exam call letter.

Enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.