Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared; check at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is released the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 today August 30, 2019. Students who appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exams can check their results on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Exams were conducted from July 17, 2019, to July 30, 2019. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC 2019 examinations in March. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys this year. The results fo March examination was declared on June 8, 2019.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the Maharashtra SSC results

Step 3: Click on "HSC or SSC Examination Result 2019"

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name

Step 5: Click on "view result"

Step 6: Save your results and take a print out for future use.