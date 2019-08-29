MHA IB Security Assistant exam 2019 result declared; check at mha.gov.in

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Wednesday declared the IB Security Assistant exam 2019 (Tier-1) result. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check results on the official site of Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on 12 February, 2019 and on 31 March, 2019 for Jammu and Kashmir.

The candidates whose roll numbers have appeared on the result list are shortlisted for Tier-II & Tier-III exams. Further, candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II & Tier-III exams (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course. Attestation Form (AF) & Special Security Questionnaire (SSQ) would be sent to the shortlisted candidates along with interview call letters & the candidates are required to bring along duly filled AF & SSQ at the time of Tier-III exam/Interview.

Steps to check IB Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'More' button in the 'What's New' section

Step 3: Click on the 'More' button in front of the option- Result of SA/Exe Exam (tier-I) of IB

Step 4: On the IB website for the Security Assistant/ Executive Examination 2018, click on the icon 'view result of Tier-1'

Step 5: Download result in PDF format and check roll number