SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam marks released; check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the marks of candidates who appeared in Tier I of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam, 2018. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Marks 2019 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The result may be recalled was released on August 20, 2019. Now the marks have been released. The marks would be available for download until September 25, 2019.

According to India Today, the Staff Selection Commission conducted the CGL (Tier-I), 2018 from June 6 to June 13 in the computer-based mode. The re-examination for 4,825 candidates was conducted on June 19 and examination for 1 (one) candidate was conducted on July 10 on the Orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier I Marks 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Uploading of marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2018'

Step 3: PDF file with the link to checkmarks will be displayed

Step 4: Enter your examination name, roll no/ registration no and registration password

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: SSC CGL Tier I Marks 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.