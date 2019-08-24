SBI PO Mains Result 2019 declared, here's how to check

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for Probationary Officer (PO) main exam held on July 20, 2019. The mains written examination was conducted by the Bank on July 20, 2019.

It was conducted on 81 centres across the country. The roll no of the students who have been selected for the next round group exercise and personal interview has only been declared on the official website sbi.co.in/careers. The results are available in the PDF format.

SBI PO Mains Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on the SBI PO Mains Result 2019 link available on the career page

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen